April 08, 2021: SOAP #4144: 1Samuel 3-5; Psalm 77; 2Corinthians 8

SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 77:10 Then I thought, “To this I will appeal: the years of the right hand of the Most High.” 11 I will remember the deeds of the LORD; yes, I will remember your miracles of long ago. 12 I will meditate on all your works and consider all your mighty deeds. 13 Your ways, O God, are holy. What god is so great as our God? 14 You are the God who performs miracles; you display your power among the peoples. 15 With your mighty arm you redeemed your people, the descendants of Jacob and Joseph. Selah

OBSERVATION: In the preceding verses we read of the psalmist going through an extremely hard time. He was distressed. God seemed far away. He could not sleep. He wondered if God had given up on him. He wondered if God was angry with him.



How would the psalmist overcome such distress? How would he change his feelings of being abandoned? He would change his thinking. He would fill his mind with thoughts of how the Great God of Israel had helped them in the past. He would think about God's holiness. He would consider God's strength and wisdom. He would remember what God had done and meditate on what he knew about God.

APPLICATION: The God I serve today is the very same God I read about in Genesis, and in the days of the kings of Israel. He still performs miracles! He still displays His wisdom! I cannot let my troubles, my circumstances, or my failures control my thinking.



I am not a mind, but I have a mind. The Bible tells me how to think. (Philippians 4:8) I should not let my mind wander aimlessly. (2Corinthians 2:5) The Holy Spirit lives within me. He helps me remember that the Heavenly Father loves me. He brings to my memory what God has already done! He assures me that God is working through all things for His glory and my good. He helps me control my thoughts and change my thinking.

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, I am relying on you to help keep my thoughts focused on my Heavenly Father and what Jesus has done for me. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!