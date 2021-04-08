April 09, 2021: SOAP #4145: 1Samuel 6-7; Psalm 72; 2Corinthians 9 SCRIPTURE: 2Corinthians (NIV) 9:6 Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. OBSERVATION: In this chapter, Paul is encouraging giving by the church at Corinth for the needs of the people in Jerusalem. Paul was […]

April 09, 2021: SOAP #4145: 1Samuel 6-7; Psalm 72; 2Corinthians 9

SCRIPTURE: 2Corinthians (NIV) 9:6 Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.

OBSERVATION: In this chapter, Paul is encouraging giving by the church at Corinth for the needs of the people in Jerusalem. Paul was not asking for money for himself. Paul was not asking for money for his ministry. The truths he emphasized were to encourage giving for others. Paul could have used these truths about giving to raise money for himself. Paul thanked people for giving to him, but he never asked them to give to him.



Paul never encouraged people to send out letters of request for financial. Instead, he encouraged them to go to God, let their requests be known to God. God was the One who would supply all their needs according to His riches in glory.

APPLICATION: So, what do I do about my personal needs. I take them to the Lord. I practice giving. I share my vision. I share testimonies of God's faithfulness. I start faithfully doing what I can do. Since God has directed my steps in ministry, I can count on Him to provide what is needed. If He has not provided what I think I need, He expects me to work with what I have. I cannot wait until He provides what I think I need. I must start with what God has provided me now. God's provision is proof of God's calling.



God's promises do not depend on the country in which I live or the economy! God is God wherever we are. He can provide in any situation. Living by faith gives God opportunity to prove who He is and what He can do. Faith pleases God!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, you gave your Only Begotten Son to die for my sin"you expect me to be a giver also. I am counting on the promises you have made to givers. Amen

