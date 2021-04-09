April 10, 2021: SOAP #4146 (mostly from #2685"I believe God wants this repeated!): 1Samuel 8-10; 2Corinthians 10 SCRIPTURE: 2Corinthianas (NIV) 10:3 For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. 4 The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have […]

April 10, 2021: SOAP #4146 (mostly from #2685"I believe God wants this repeated!): 1Samuel 8-10; 2Corinthians 10

SCRIPTURE: 2Corinthianas (NIV) 10:3 For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. 4 The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. 5 We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.

OBSERVATION: Often the toughest strongholds to overcome are the arguments and pretenses in the mind. If not careful, a person can become a captive of thought processes that hurt them. Thoughts must be taken 'captive.' The mind can become a battlefield.



On the battlefield facing Goliath (1Samuel 17), the Israelites were thinking, 'How BIG Goliath looked compared to themselves!' David was thinking: 'How small Goliath looked compared to God!' David's part was the sling and the rock. God's part was the results.

APPLICATION: The biggest battle I will fight today will be in my mind. I am not a mind, but I have a mind. I must take control of my thoughts. I cannot stop thinking about something, but I can start thinking about something else. The strategy is 'thought replacement.' I must replace thoughts about my big problem with thoughts about my big God! The Bible never tells me how to feel, but often tells me how to think. As I listen to the Holy Spirit, He brings things to my mind for me to consider.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, thank you for the 'helmet of salvation.' Being your child, and having your Holy Spirit sharing this life with me makes a BIG difference in how I think! Amen

