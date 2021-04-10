April 11, 2021: SOAP #4147: 1Samuel 11-12; 1Chronicales 1; 2Corinthians 1 SCRIPTURE: 2Corinthians (NIV) 11:30 If I must boast, I will boast of the things that show my weakness.Ga 6:14 May I never boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, through which the world has been crucified to me, and I to […]

April 11, 2021: SOAP #4147: 1Samuel 11-12; 1Chronicales 1; 2Corinthians 1

SCRIPTURE: 2Corinthians (NIV) 11:30 If I must boast, I will boast of the things that show my weakness.

Ga 6:14 May I never boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, through which the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world.

OBSERVATION: Generally, when people boast, they mention things that make them look good. They speak of accomplishing something difficult, or something important.



From outward appearances, dying on a cross made a person look like a failure. People were ashamed to admit that a family member had been crucified. Yet in submitting Himself to the cross, Jesus accomplished the greatest feat in all time, past, present, and future! Paul would boast in the cross. He would boast in what Christ accomplished on the cross, and he would boast of what the cross accomplished in him.



By boasting in things that demonstrate his weakness, Paul was making sure that he could not be credited with the good that came through him and his ministry. Only God could get the glory. And as to his own life, Paul would boast about those things that made it obvious that it was God at work in and through Paul.

APPLICATION: There are times when God's assignment is obviously greater than my ability. When I step out in faith and do the little I can do with the resources I have, I must depend on Him for the full supply of what is needed.



He gets the glory when I depend on Him! He may lead me to share the vision or need with someone else. He gets the glory when people willingly respond to HIS leading. He gets no glory when people are made to feel like they have no choice. And when there are no people to be a part of the supply, God gets the glory by providing Himself like He did for the Israelites in the wilderness!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, my life is to bring glory and honor to you. I want to be obedient to your call and trust you to supply what is needed. Be glorified in the testimonies of your supply and work. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!