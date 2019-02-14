Jenny Ione (Helm) Scott, 72, of Hutchinson, left this Earth on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, to spend eternity in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born December 5, 1946, in Wichita, to Glen and Cecilia (Fuller) Helm. Jenny was a retired head cook for Haven High and Middle School.

Jenny Ione (Helm) Scott

She graduated in 1964 from North High School in Wichita. Jenny was an active member of Westside Baptist Church.

On March 6, 1965, she married Donald J. Scott in Wichita. He died September 24, 2012.

Survivors include: sons, Randy Scott with Denise of Hutchinson, and Nathan Scott with Jaleena of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, Amanda Leland with Jared of Bentley, KS, Sheldon, and Matthew Mathis, both of Hutchinson, Jenna McKay of Bernice, OK, Janessa Stringer, Natalee, and Natasha Scott, all of Belle Plaine; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Alexa Leland; sisters, Judy Winegarner of Colorado Springs, and Joy Galleher with John of Wichita; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; daughter, Danielle Dawn (Scott) Mathis.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Westside Baptist Church, 400 W. 12th Ave, Hutchinson. Burial will take place 12 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at New Pleasant View Cemetery in Weir, KS. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 8 p.m.Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Missionary Fund, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

