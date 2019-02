Bambi Russell

COLDWATER - Bambi Gay Russell, 69, died February 23, 2019. Born October 15, 1949, daughter of Victor and Donita (Darroch) Stark. Survived by daughter, Tiffany Sowa and son, Brandon Russell. Funeral, 2:30 p.m., Friday, First Christian Church, Coldwater, KS. Memorials to Chief Theater in care of Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS.

