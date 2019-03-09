Clifford Conway Shipley, 84, of Hutchinson, died March 6, 2019, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born June 19, 1934, in Hutchinson, to Wesley Roy and Catherine Lee (Cornelson) Shipley. Cliff served four years with the United States Navy from 1953 to 1957, in the Naval Construction Force, better known as Seabees. He was proud of his service and of the Seabees motto, 'Can Do.'

Clifford C. Shipley

After attending Hutchinson Community College, Cliff got a job as a surveyor with the City of Hutchinson, where he worked for his entire career. Cliff was proud of his surveying work for the city over the years. Many of the streets you drive on and neighborhoods you live in were laid out through his efforts. So when you drive down Severance between 30th and the roundabout and many other places around town, think of Cliff. He would want you to know he helped build it.

On March 5, 1960, Cliff married the love of his life, Linda Frantz, in North Newton. They had two sons, Kenneth and Mark. Cliff and Linda were married for 57 years.

According to Cliff, when he met his wife, Linda, she told him that she wouldn't marry him unless he would go to church. So he joined First Mennonite Church in Hutchinson, where he was an active member until his death.

Cliff loved his wife and sons. He enjoyed his dogs and the friends he made all over town.

Cliff is survived by: his sons, Mark Shipley, Kenneth Shipley; and brother-in-law, Vernon Frantz of Salina.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda and his parents.

Cremation has taken place.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at First Mennonite Church, 52 Rambler Road, with Pastor Tonya Ramer Wenger officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church's columbarium. Friends may sign his book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to First Mennonite Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

