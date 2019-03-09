Freddie Herschel 'Fred' Clough, 90, of Hutchinson, died March 3, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born June 17, 1928, in Coffeyville, to Erwin and Sylvia Mildred (Barnard) Clough.

Freddie Herschel 'Fred' Clough, 90, of Hutchinson, died March 3, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born June 17, 1928, in Coffeyville, to Erwin and Sylvia Mildred (Barnard) Clough.

Fred graduated from Coffeyville High School in 1946 and Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia. He served in the United States Army as a Sergeant First Class from 1950 to 1952. Fred worked for Stephens-Hayes Clothing Store in Coffeyville, Biles & Long and Pegues, both in Hutchinson, retiring in 1993. He was a former member and past-president of Hutchinson Kiwanis Club and served on the Salvation Army Board. Fred volunteered for the Boy Scouts, and was a Boy Scouts Assistant District Commissioner for the Kanza Council. He had attended First Baptist Church and Countryside Baptist Church, and was a current member of Grace Episcopal Church, all of Hutchinson.

On November 26, 1954, he married Joan M. Smith in Tulsa. They shared almost 60 years of marriage before she died June 8, 2014.

Fred is survived by: children, Mark Clough and wife Christiana R. of Olathe, Karen Voller and husband Larry of Omaha, NE, Craig Clough of Newton; grandchildren, Sara, Zach, Melissa, Ginny, Kristin, Ryan, Anna; ten great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Clough of Wichita, Margaret Hill of Houston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Norman Phipps and wife Nila; brother, Hubert; sister, Marcia Stewart Hemman and husband Carlon; sister, Vicki 'Brandy' Collins; and brother-in-law, Henry Hill.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church, 2 Hyde Park Drive, with the Reverend Dr. J. Ted Blakley and Father Larry Carver officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may sign the book from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary. Private family inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army or Hospice of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

