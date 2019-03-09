Hutchinson, KS -- Jack Duane Triplett, 58. Loving son, father, uncle and A-1 Cab driver Elgin , Ill. Passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones, March 6, 2019. Jack is survived by his daughters, Geneva(James)Shanks, and Jasmine Triplett. Siblings, Bob, Andre`, Kiley, Jerry, Rose and Tamara. Grandchildren, Kyler, Kaitlynn and Logan. Nephew, Mike(Gina). Many nieces and nephews. His beloved granddogs will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Triplett and Carol Benshoof. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Salvation Army, as well as the Hospice of Reno County. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Mt. Hope, KS

