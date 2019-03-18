ANTHONY - Darrell Ryan, 83, died March 17, 2019. Survivors: wife, Karen; sons, Darren Ryan and Chris Ryan (Melanie); sister, Karen Pyles; three grandchildren. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, Anthony Christian Church. Visitation 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home in Anthony, KS. Memorials: Anthony Christian Church for the education funds.

Darrell Ryan

