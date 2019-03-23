Danny Wayne Graham, 61, of South Hutchinson, died March 21, 2019, in Wichita. He was born October 15, 1957, in Hutchinson, the son of Donald L. and Dorothy A. (Bell) Graham. Danny graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1975 and attended Hutchinson Community College. He was a general sales manager for car dealerships in Kansas and Oklahoma for 43 years.

Danny W. Graham

On December 6, 1986, Danny married Elizabeth Ann Berger in Hutchinson. She survives.

Also surviving are: children, Tamara Young (Chad), Angela Graham, Tonya Lopez (Ernesto), Christina Graham, Matthew Graham; siblings, Jerry Graham (Debbie), Deanna DesMangles (Guy), Scott Graham (Teresa), Larry Graham; eight grandchildren; mother-in-law, Helen Engel; brothers-in-law, Mike Engel (Angie) and Eric Engel (Diana); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

