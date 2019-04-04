MOSCOW - Jerald W. Clark, 74, passed away, Sunday, March 31, 2019, Moscow, KS. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton. Funeral service, April 6, 2019, Moscow Baptist Church, 2 p.m., burial following, Hugoton Cemetery.

Jerald W. Clark

