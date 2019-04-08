KINGMAN - Patricia Ann 'Pat' Thimesch, 84, died April 6, 2019, at Kingman.

Patricia Ann 'Pat' Thimesch

KINGMAN - Patricia Ann 'Pat' Thimesch, 84, died April 6, 2019, at Kingman.

She was born Oct. 4, 1934, at Kingman, the daughter of Robert Fred and Esther Julia Patterson Neal.

A lifetime resident of the Kingman Community, she was the retired co-owner and operator of the Kingman Dairy Queen.

Pat was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church and Altar Society, both of Kingman.

On April 14, 1953, she married Alvin Thimesch at Kingman. Other survivors include: five sons and their wives, Don and Jana, Larry 'Buger', Robert, Tim and Brenda, Tracy and Jessica; two daughters, Becky Hart and husband Mike, and Betty Roberts; sisters, Virgie Woods and Elsie Neal; 23 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: a son-in-law, Jim Roberts; brothers, Bill, Richard and Robert; and sisters, Betty Ankerholtz, Frances Dautrich and Bonnie Nichols.

Parish rosary will be 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at the St. Patrick Church, Kingman. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday also at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made with the St. Patrick Grade School or Wheatlands Health Care Center both in care of the funeral home.