WICHITA - Neil E. Roach, 80, died, April 8, 2019. Survived by: wife, Barbara; daughters, Sydney Lindquist, Kathy Johns; brothers, Glenn and Charles Roach; sister, Laurel Fretz; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. Memorial service 3 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, Chapel Hill Methodist Church.

Neil E. Roach

Memorials to Wichita Children's Home or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Kaufman Funeral Home.