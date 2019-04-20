'Jan' Rich

Janiece E.

'Jan' Rich

Janiece Eileen 'Jan' Rich, 73, of Hutchinson, died April 16, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born October 10, 1945, in Hutchinson, to Duane B. and Juanita I. (Hines) Brunk. Jan graduated from Haven High School and attended Fort Hays State University. She worked as a secretary for 30 years for Western Southern Life Insurance, Hutchinson High School, and Kanox, before retiring from Hutchinson Community College. Jan was a Cub Scout den leader at Lincoln Elementary School for a number of years. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, knitting, crocheting, and embroidery. Jan was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church.

On July 2, 1966, she married Craig T. Rich in Hutchinson. They later divorced.

Jan is survived by: daughter, Amanda 'Mandie' E. Lee (Adam), Hutchinson; son, Jeffrey D. Rich, Wichita; grandchildren, Chase Schwein, Alex Lee, Hope Rich, David Rich; brother, Gary D. Brunk (Janice), Sapulpa, OK; niece and nephews, Christy Vanek (Rudy), Kevin Brunk, Mike Brunk (Lisa), Darryl Brunk (Janet); and Samson, her white West Highland Terrier.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; fiancé, Phillip Christie; and Phillip's parents, Bill and Phyllis Christie.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5905 W. 4th Ave., Hutchinson, with Pastor Tim Carey officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hospice House, or Hutchinson Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

