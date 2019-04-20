LARNED - Kyrle M. Froetschner, 83, passed away April 19, 2019, at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita.

Kyrle Froetschner

He was born September 8, 1935, to Roy William and Mary Stauffer Froetschner in Larned. A lifetime area resident, he was a farmer/stockman.

Kyrle attended First Presbyterian Church in Larned, and was a past member of USD 496 School Board, KLA, American Legion and VFW of Larned. He also served in the Air National Guard.

On November 29, 1958, he married Karen Riegel at Belpre, she survives.

Other survivors include: two sons, Kraig (Amy) Froetschner, Larned and Kerry (Donna) Froetschner, Rozel; a brother, Roland (Janice) Froetschner, Larned; two sisters, Cordelia (Richard) Overfield, Omaha, Nebraska, and Donna (Norman) Christensen, Garden City; two grandchildren, Chelsea (Tyson) Steffen and Andrew (Erica) Froetschner; five great grandchildren, Addison Townsend, Paisley and Camille 'Millie' Steffen; Karver and Palmer Froetschner, all of Larned.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; six brothers, Donald, Marion, Roy Jr., Glenn, Robert and Wayne; and two sisters, Marvel Field and Wilma Froetschner.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Beckwith Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Bill Stapleton presiding. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. Burial will be at Larned Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pawnee County 4-H Foundation in care of Beckwith Mortuary, P.O. Box 477, Larned, KS 67550.

Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com