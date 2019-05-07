MARQUETTE - Ronald G. Becker, 80, died May 3, 2019. Survivors: wife, Verna; daughters, Peggy Hernandez, Patty Stock; brother, Jim Becker; three grandchildren. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Funeral: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Marquette United Methodist Church. Memorials: the church or charity of donor's choice c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Ronald Becker

