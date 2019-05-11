Edna Viola (Miller) Kauffman, 97, of South Hutchinson, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born November 12, 1921, in Kalona, Iowa, the daughter of Sylvanus and Martha (Beachy) Miller. Edna worked as an assistant to a dermatologist at the University of Iowa. After retirement she enjoyed volunteering for numerous organizations. Edna was an avid walker, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, and loved reading. She was a member of Journey@South Hutchinson.

Edna V. (Miller) Kauffman

Edna Viola (Miller) Kauffman, 97, of South Hutchinson, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born November 12, 1921, in Kalona, Iowa, the daughter of Sylvanus and Martha (Beachy) Miller. Edna worked as an assistant to a dermatologist at the University of Iowa. After retirement she enjoyed volunteering for numerous organizations. Edna was an avid walker, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, and loved reading. She was a member of Journey@South Hutchinson.

On December 17, 1994, Edna married Daniel Kauffman in Kalona, Iowa. He died September 3, 2011.

Surviving are: stepchildren, Larry Kauffman (Debbie), Arlington, TX, Emma Swartz (Keith), Harrisonville, MO, John Kauffman (Reen), Excello, MO, Mary Mininger (Phil), Paoli, IN, Barb Weber (Merlin), Hutchinson, Dan Kauffman (Shelley), Hutchinson; sister, Vida Yutzy, South Hutchinson; brother, Sylvanus Miller Jr., West Branch, IA; sisters-in-law, Velma Miller, Nappanee, IN, Sylvia Miller, Kalona, IA; 20 step-grandchildren; many step-great and step-great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers and their wives, Howard (Vesta), Glenn (Lois), Ray, John (Grace), Leo; brother-in-law, Fred Yutzy; sister-in-law, Eula Jean Miller; and one step-grandchild.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities Chapel, 600 W. Blanchard Ave., South Hutchinson, with Pastor Howard Wagler officiating. Burial will follow in Yoder Mennonite Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 to 8 p.m. today at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. to service time Monday at the chapel.

Memorials are suggested to Journey@South Hutchinson or Mennonite Friendship Communities, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

