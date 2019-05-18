Lorene M. Schmidt, 89, of Hutchinson, died April 27, 2019, at Wesley Towers. Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt, KS. Hutchinson Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. For full obituary, visit the funeral home website.

Lorene M. Schmidt

