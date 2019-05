Woodrow Koch

ELLINWOOD - Marvin Woodrow Koch, 83, passed away at his home in Ellinwood, KS on May 17, 2019. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood, KS. Memorials are suggested to Donor's choice in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526.