Pratt -- Sheryl Elaine Piland, 63, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home. She was born June 29, 1955 in Ulysses, the daughter of Darrel W. and Neva Jane (Duvall) Amen. On February 3, 1973, she married Patrick Piland at the Church of God in Pratt. He survives.

Sheryl Piland

Pratt -- Sheryl Elaine Piland, 63, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home. She was born June 29, 1955 in Ulysses, the daughter of Darrel W. and Neva Jane (Duvall) Amen. On February 3, 1973, she married Patrick Piland at the Church of God in Pratt. He survives.

Sheryl was a homemaker. She lived in Pratt from 1967 to 1975 and from 2010 to 2019 coming from Bakersfield, CA. She enjoyed taking care of her family.

Sheryl is survived by her husband, Patrick; daughters, Stacy Hulse of Tumwater, Washington and Kimberley (Manuel) Hernandez of Hutchinson; and 6 grandchildren.

Friends may sign the book Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. " 5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at Larrison Mortuary. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com

