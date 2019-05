ELLINWOOD - Delores June Nickelson, 86, passed away on May 22, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center in Ellinwood, KS. Services are pending with Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood, KS.

Delores Junes Nickelson

