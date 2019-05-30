WICHITA -

Mary Louise Falconbridge

Mary Louise (Riner) Falconbridge,Schoolteacher, musician, and faithful Christian, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Olivet Baptist Church, 3440 W 13th in Wichita, KS. Internment at Resthaven.

Preceded in death by: her beloved husband, Edward H. Falconbridge; parents, Henry and Josephine (Haines) Riner; brothers, Warren Riner, Richard Riner, Carroll Riner, and Marion Riner; sisters, Marjorie Prokes and Ruth Hennessee; and son-in-law Larry Duerksen. Survived by her brother, Harold (Janice) Riner of Camdenton, MO; son, Roger W. Falconbridge of Wichita, KS; daughters, Rosemary (Steve) Miller of Wichita, KS/Hutchinson, KS; Kathy Duerksen of Dinuba, CA; Melinda (John) Martyn of Towanda, KS; four grandsons, David (Tami) Martyn of Weatherford, OK; Bryan (Julie) Miller of Wichita, KS; Phillip (Stephanie) Martyn of Wichita, KS; and Kevin (Jillian) Miller of Wichita, KS; 15 great-grandchildren with one more debuting in October; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in Mary's name can be sent to Olivet Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Association. For full obituary, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/wichita-ks/mary-falconbridge-8724516.