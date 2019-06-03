Heidrun (Heidi) Margaret Bussey, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, KS.

Heidrun (Heidi) Margaret Bussey

Heidi was born August 11, 1938, in Stade, Germany, the daughter of Werner Küemmerling and Edda (Samann) Korbitz. On August 7, 1964, she married Howard Vogt in Rock Castle, WY. They later divorced. On December 1, 1978, she married Alfred Leroy Bussey in Hutchinson, KS.

Heidi was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was an avid bowler for many years. She also held memberships with Daughters of the Nile Temple #65 and Order of the Eastern Star- Silver Leaf Chapter #464. Heidi worked for the Ramada Inn for more than 30 years as a banquet waitress.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father Albert Korbitz; husband Alfred; and a son, Terry Sutton.

Heidi is survived by: Cecil Schoonover of Hutchinson; daughters, Heide Myers of Hutchinson, Christie (Dennis) Summervill of Wichita, and Tammara (Tom) Bowen of Hutchinson; sister Hilda (Jeff) Johnson of Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and soon to be one great- great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Quentin Nuttmann and Pastor Henry Blickhahn officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, with family present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial will take place in Fairlawn Cemetery, Hutchinson. Memorials may be given to National Kidney Foundation or OES- Service Dogs Silver Leaf Chapter #464 and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel. For on-line condolences please visit www.hutchinsonfc.com

