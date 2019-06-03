WICHITA - Martha N. Noll, 87, died June 2, 2019, in Wichita.

WICHITA - Martha N. Noll, 87, died June 2, 2019, in Wichita.

She was born June 17, 1931, at Kingman the daughter of Glen and Charlene Robinson Honey. A longtime resident of Wichita, she was a retired Administrative Assistant at Cessna Aircraft.

Martha is survived by: four daughters, Tamara Duven, Vicki Noll-Williamson, Debra Taber and Cinda Noll-Geesling; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: sisters, Velma, June Lazar, Hollis Harper and Mickey Harbert.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Kingman. Friends may call from 1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made with St. Jude's Childrens Hospital in care of the funeral home.