SANDY, UTAH -- Lester Eli Hunt, 84, passed away on May 30, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1934, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Byron Elbert Hunt and Sarah Jane Cramer. On August 21, 1964, he married JoAnn Lambert in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lester Eli Hunt

He is survived by: sons, Charles E. Hunt of Tampa, Florida, and Larry A. Hunt of Sandy, Utah.



Lester was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, JoAnn; and siblings, Willis Elbert Hunt, Charles Levert Hunt, Byron Elmond Hunt, Johnie Cramer Hunt, Rosetta Emmagene Hunt Mitzner, Lucille Fern Hunt Renner, Velda Joy Hunt Smith, Billy Bob Hunt and Kenneth Melvin Hunt.



He was an excellent ranch hand and foreman at various locations throughout his life. Lester loved his work and was an excellent carpenter and builder. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family in the beautiful mountains. Lester was a true American cowboy.



Visitation was held Friday, June 7, 2019, at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah, and interment followed at the Marion Cemetery, 711 East 2700 North, outside of Kamas, Utah.

