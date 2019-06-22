SUN CITY - Alma Joleen Oestereich, 86, of Sun City, KS, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by family. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. at the Father's House of Worship, Sun City, KS.

Alma Joleen Oestereich

