SCOTT CITY - Hugh Gresty, Jr.,91, passed June 21, 2019, in Scott City. He was born on April 17, 1928, in Coldwater. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas. See funeral home web site for more information.

