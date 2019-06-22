Memorial service for Mark R. Bierly, of Hutchinson, who passed away May 22, 2019, will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Elliott Mortuary.

Mark R. Bierly

The family will receive friends one hour prior to and following the service. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark's name are suggested to KPTS Channel 8, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.