MEADE - Malcolm A. Clay, age 94, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Kansas Soldiers Home, Ft. Dodge, Kansas. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Meade. Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Malcolm A. Clay

