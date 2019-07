MCPHERSON - Elizabeth Ann 'Liz' Skipworth, 63, died Thursday, June 27, 2019. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials to Elizabeth Skipworth memorial fund in care of Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 W. Euclid, McPherson, KS 67460.

Elizabeth Skipworth

