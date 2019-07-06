Jewell Douglas III (Booyah!), 63, of Hutchinson, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019, at his home in Hutchinson, Kansas. The son of Jewell E. Daniels and Betty Dillard Carter. He was born in Kansas City Missouri, February 26, 1956.

Jewell Douglas III (Booyah!)

Jewell Douglas III (Booyah!), 63, of Hutchinson, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019, at his home in Hutchinson, Kansas. The son of Jewell E. Daniels and Betty Dillard Carter. He was born in Kansas City Missouri, February 26, 1956.

Jewell worked for Krause Plow and Doskocil for a number of years. He worked as a coach and umpire for the Hutchinson Recreation Commission, and was a professional umpire for USSS Sports Association for over 20 years. Through the years he became known as 'Booyah!' due to his unique way of making calls, strikes, and victorious moments for a well played game. He loved teaching young people and the young people came to love him as well.

On June 19th, 1999, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Tolbert, in Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives of the home.

There will be a special memorial ceremony on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Stremel baseball field in Carey Park, Hutchinson, Kansas, followed by a balloon release in Jewell's honor. A reception for the family will follow at Carey Park following Jewells' celebration. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Hutchinson Recreation Commission and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

