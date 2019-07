ELLINWOOD - Carol 'LaVon' Glenn, 78, died July 11, 2019. Married John Glenn in 1958. He survives with children, Kirk(Debbie)Glenn, Rena(Mike)Mooney, Ruth(Jon)Kaiser, John Otis Glenn,III, Crystal Glenn; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: parents, Harold and Ida Walters; daughter, Michelle Bigger; brothers, Jerry and Wayne. There will be a private family service. Arrangements: Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Carol 'LaVon' Glenn

ELLINWOOD - Carol 'LaVon' Glenn, 78, died July 11, 2019. Married John Glenn in 1958. He survives with children, Kirk(Debbie)Glenn, Rena(Mike)Mooney, Ruth(Jon)Kaiser, John Otis Glenn,III, Crystal Glenn; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: parents, Harold and Ida Walters; daughter, Michelle Bigger; brothers, Jerry and Wayne. There will be a private family service. Arrangements: Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.