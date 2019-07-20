Donald E. Dellinger, 75, of Hutchinson, died July 18, 2019, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Shirley; sons, Donald, Michael (Kristine), Don Cully; brother, Eddie; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, with two on the way. Cremation has taken place. Full obituary can be found on Elliott Mortuary's web site. Elliott Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Donald E. Dellinger

