GOESSEL - Walden Duerksen, 91, died July 18, 2019, at Bethesda Home, Goessel. Survivors: wife, Susan; four children; 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren. Service July 24th at 11 a.m., visitation July 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tabor Mennonite Church. Memorials: Wheat Heritage Engine and Threshing Club or Tabor Mennonite Church in care of Jost Funeral Home.

