Herbert Otto Stange Jr., 85, of Hutchinson, passed peacefully to heaven and into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. He was born March 1, 1934, in Hydro, OK, the son of Herbert Otto and Rebecca May (Folks) Stange.

Herb Stange

Herb was raised in Hydro and joined the United States Navy in 1951 and served during the Korean War until 1955. He founded Stange Plumbing Company with his wife, Jean in 1966 and continued to be actively involved in mentoring and teaching the staff until very recently. Herb loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a founding member of CrossPoint Church, where he served as deacon, board member, Sunday school teacher, and prayer team member until illness forced his retirement two years ago.

On November 27, 1954, he married the love of his life, Loretta Jean Stevens, of Abbyville, in San Diego, CA.

Surviving are: Jean, his wife of 64 years; daughters, Karen S. Drake and husband Steven, Hutchinson, Linda S. Edwards and husband Cecil, Dallas, TX, Debbie S. Schmitt and husband Carmen, Great Bend. He was also 'Grandpa' and 'Popo' to Stephen J. Drake (Sarah), Seguin, TX, Heather D. Bocell (Benjamin), Dallas, TX, Katherine Jean Schmitt, Great Bend, Trip Edwards (Daniella), Seattle, WA, Sarah May Moore (Hudson), Nashville, TN, Brooke Elizabeth Edwards, Dallas, TX; great-grandchildren, Sara Catherine and Luke Benjamin Bocell, Dallas, TX, Hadley May and baby girl Moore (due November 9), Nashville, TN, Lila June and Oliver Gervais Edwards, Seattle, WA. Also surviving are: brother, Joe Stange (Jan), Norman, OK; sisters, Mitzie Klarich (Bobby Swain), Moore, OK, and Betty Siber, Tucson, AZ.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Jerry Michael Stange.

A celebration of Herb's life will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at CrossPoint Church, 1410 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, with Pastor Andy Addis officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, Herb's wishes were that memorials be given to CrossPoint Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Greg and Pam Nanney, the nurses and staff of Central Cancer Care Center, Great Bend, the lab technicians at Hutchinson Clinic, and the hospitalists, nurses, and staff of the Newton Medical Center for their care and support.

