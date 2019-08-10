Kay Smith Lewis, 85, of Hutchinson, died August 4, 2019, at his residence. He was born November 12, 1933, in Hutchinson, to John and Ruth Luannah (Smith) Lewis.

Kay S. Lewis

Kay was a 1951 graduate of Hutchinson High School, 1955 graduate of Hutchinson Community College, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Emporia State University, a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Washington and a master's degree from the University of California, Santa Clara. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, worked as a computer programmer for Boeing Aircraft, and was the owner/operator of a tax accounting firm.

Kay is survived by: his cousins, Ruth Ann (Bishop Dennis) Lemon, Tempe, AZ, Richard, Orleta, Margaret, Janice, Alberta, Arthur, Jarry and Carol.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Blvd., Hutchinson, with Bishop Dennis Lemon officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Memorials are suggested to Humanitarian Aid @ Hutchinson Ward, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

