Juanita Joanne Page, 85, of Hutchinson, died August 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born September 18, 1933, in Chicago, IL, to Charles Herbert and Anna Charlotte (Wesolow) Lorenz.

Juanita was a 1951 graduate of Trinity High School, River Forest, IL, and attended Harper College, Palatine, IL, and DePaul University, Chicago, IL. She worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for over 30 years in Illinois and Kansas, and had a great love for animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed traveling (visiting all 50 states, 53 countries and municipalities), reading and needleworking.

On June 18, 1955, she married Gerrild Loren Page at St. Vincent Ferrar Church, River Forest, IL. They lived for 39 years in the Chicago, IL area, and then moved to Wichita. In 2003, they moved to Bend, OR, and then to Hutchinson. They were married over 57 years before his death on November 21, 2012.

Juanita is survived by: son, Jeff Page and wife, Ann Hentzen Page, Hutchinson; daughter, Gail Greaney and husband, Mark Greaney, Sisters, OR; 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerrild.

Graveside service will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, 7200 E. 45th North, Bel Aire, KS, with Father Aaron Spexarth officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Unbound (formerly Christian Foundation for Children and Aging) or Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

