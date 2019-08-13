Duane V. Wilhelm, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away August 11, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda and Janell and one sister, Ann. Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Albert Cemetery. Bryant Funeral Home.

