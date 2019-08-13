Marcie Ford, 44, of Hutchinson, entered the loving arms of Jesus on Friday 9, 2019, in Hutchinson, Kansas. Marcella Ruth Goldsmith was born in Girard, Kansas on August 13, 1974. She lived in Pittsburg, the n Liberal, until moving to Hutchinson in 1977.

Marcie graduated from Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College. She married Larry Ford on September 28, 1996. They parted amicably, and continued to co-parent their children together. She worked several accounting jobs until she found her calling at Mennonite Friendship communities where she served for 15 years as Payroll Manager. She truly enjoyed her job and the residents there.

Her greatest joy was her family, especially her children, grandson and dog-children. She was an avid reader and animal lover. Marcie was a very loving, giving person who brightened the lives of many and welcomed all.

She is survived by: a daughter, Ashley; two sons, Malik ( Zariah) and Saveion; grandson, Tay'Sean; step-children, Leah, Andre, Kevon, Mehki, and was a second mom to many others. She is also survived by: her ex-husband, Larry ( Sarah) Ford; her mother, Debbie (Roy) Little; her father, Greg (Phyllis) Goldsmith; sister, Angela Goldsmith, as well as numerous extended family.

Per her request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at Mennonite Friendship Communities, 600 W. Blanchard, South Hutchinson, Kansas, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or World Wildlife Fund and left in care of the the funeral home. Old Mission-Heritage Funeral Home, 528 North Main Street, Hutchinson, Kansas 67501.

