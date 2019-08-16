GARDEN CITY - Dora M. Wilson, age 94, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Valley View Cemetery, Garden City, Kansas. Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

