NEWTON - Dorothy Louise Dohrman Koch, died August 15, 2019. Visitation August 18, from 4 to 6:45p.m., with recitation of the rosary at 7p.m., Mass of Christian Burial 10:30a.m., August 19 all at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Newton. Memorials to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Food Pantry, or St. Jude' Children's Research Hospital, c/o Petersen's Funeral Home, Newton, Kansas.

Dorothy Louise Koch

