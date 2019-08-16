PLAINS - James Elwin Tyson, age 81, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Satanta Long Term Care Unit, Satanta, Kansas. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

