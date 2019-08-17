WICHITA - Robert George 'Bob' 'Beau' Fullerton, 65, loving husband and son, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Robert George 'Bob' 'Beau' Fullerton

WICHITA - Robert George 'Bob' 'Beau' Fullerton, 65, loving husband and son, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, 1219 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Preceded in death by his father, Franklin Fullerton. Survived by: his wife, Lisa Fullerton; mother, Ada Marie Castle; brothers, Gary (Nancy) Fullerton of Maize, KS, Daniel (Susan) Castle; sister, Patricia (Joe) Roseberry, both of Hutchinson, KS; sister-in-law, Lena Soetjoadi of Belle Vernon, PA; niece-in-law, Irenea Soetjoadi of Lincoln, NE.

A memorial has been established with: Reno County Veteran's Memorial, c/o Erwin Leeper, 2 S. Main St., South Hutchinson, KS 67505. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel.

Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

