HOISINGTON - Marjorie L. (Debes)Ludwig, died August 22, 2019. Born July 19, 1936, to Joseph and Mary (Linsner)Debes. Married Robert G. Debes in 1954. He survives with children; Susan Davis, Loretta Riedl, Mary Kaiser, Robin Nicholson, Dennis Ludwig. Vigil/Rosary: 7p.m. Sunday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Mass: 10:30a.m. Monday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington.

Marjorie L. (Debes) Ludwig

HOISINGTON - Marjorie L. (Debes)Ludwig, died August 22, 2019. Born July 19, 1936, to Joseph and Mary (Linsner)Debes. Married Robert G. Debes in 1954. He survives with children; Susan Davis, Loretta Riedl, Mary Kaiser, Robin Nicholson, Dennis Ludwig. Vigil/Rosary: 7p.m. Sunday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Mass: 10:30a.m. Monday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington.