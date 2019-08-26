McPherson -- Mary Ellen Root, 72, of McPherson died Sat. at Wesley Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service is Sept. 2, at 10:30 a.m at First Mennonite Church, McPherson. Burial at a later date. Memorials are to McPherson Humane Society and can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid, McPherson, Ks. 67460.

