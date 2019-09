STERLING - David Allen Reynolds, 69, Sterling, died September 6, 2019. Funeral: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling. Burial: Alden Valley Cemetery with military honors by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling family present from 5 to 7 p.m.

David A. Reynolds

