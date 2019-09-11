SCOTT CITY - Dr. William A. Huseman, age 67, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. He was born on February 8, 1952, in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Arthur A. and Catherine E. Janssen Husemen. Bill became a resident of Scott City, Kansas in 1978 pursuing a career of farming and ranching. He carried his passion of conservation and land preservation for over fifty years. In 2000 he moved to El Dorado Springs, Missouri continuing his love for land and cattle.

Dr. William A. 'Bill' Huseman

SCOTT CITY - Dr. William A. Huseman, age 67, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. He was born on February 8, 1952, in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Arthur A. and Catherine E. Janssen Husemen. Bill became a resident of Scott City, Kansas in 1978 pursuing a career of farming and ranching. He carried his passion of conservation and land preservation for over fifty years. In 2000 he moved to El Dorado Springs, Missouri continuing his love for land and cattle.

After graduating from high school in Scott City he attended Kansas State University earning his degree in Veterinary Medicine. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Scott City, Kansas, American Veterinary Medical Association, Kansas Livestock Association and the National Cattleman's Beef Association.

Survivors include: his two sisters, Cheryl and Leon France of Scott City, Kansas, Joann and Jerry Riemann of Dighton, Kansas; five nephews and nieces; Kim and Mark Sorensen of Garden City, Kansas, Chanelle and Corey Stephens of Dighton, Kansas, Tracy France of Kansas City, Kansas, Clint and Amy France of Marienthal, Kansas, Heath and Tara France of Hays, Kansas. He was also loved and adored by many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; aunt, Velma Huseman; and two nephews, Justin Martin and Dallas Martin.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the First Christian Church in Scott City, Kansas with Rev. Rodney Hopper presiding.

Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.

Memorials can be made out to the Dr. William Huseman Scholarship Fund or First Christian Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.

