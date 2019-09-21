Saturday

Sep 21, 2019 at 7:00 PM


Newton, Ks -- Willard A. Epp, 92, died Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019).

Willard Epp
Newton, Ks -- Willard A. Epp, 92, died Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019).

Services are pending and will be announced by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.