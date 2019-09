NEWTON - Willard A. Epp, 92, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday September 28, 2019, Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton. Visitation with family at the funeral home Friday between 6 and 8 p.m.

Willard Epp

NEWTON - Willard A. Epp, 92, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday September 28, 2019, Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton. Visitation with family at the funeral home Friday between 6 and 8 p.m.